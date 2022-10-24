Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
