 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News