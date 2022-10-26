Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
