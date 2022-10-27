Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.