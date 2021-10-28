 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Columbus, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

