Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Columbus, NE
