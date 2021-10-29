Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wi…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus people will see temperatu…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…