Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'l…
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …