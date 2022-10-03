The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE
