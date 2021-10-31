Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.