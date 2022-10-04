Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Chilly start Wednesday and we'll stay slightly below normal this afternoon. Temperatures and wind are going up for Thursday though. Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's …
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…