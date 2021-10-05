 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

