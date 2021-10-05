Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.