Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Chilly start Wednesday and we'll stay slightly below normal this afternoon. Temperatures and wind are going up for Thursday though. Find out how much in our latest forecast.
