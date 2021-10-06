 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News