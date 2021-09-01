Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.