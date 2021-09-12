 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News