The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. …
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.