Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

