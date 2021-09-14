Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE
