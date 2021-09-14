 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News