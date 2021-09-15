Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.