The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Columbus, NE
