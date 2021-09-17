 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News