Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. We'll see a…
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.