Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.