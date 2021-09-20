Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE
