Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.