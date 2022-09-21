Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.