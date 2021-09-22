Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.