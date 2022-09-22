Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of …
Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…