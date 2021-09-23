Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will b…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…