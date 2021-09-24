 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

