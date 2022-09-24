Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.