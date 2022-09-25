 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Columbus. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News