The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE
