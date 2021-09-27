Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.