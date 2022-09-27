Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
