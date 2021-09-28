The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE
