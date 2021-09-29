Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …