Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

