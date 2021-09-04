Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunda…
Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tem…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and v…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are …