The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE
