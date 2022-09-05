Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.