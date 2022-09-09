 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

