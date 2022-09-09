It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.