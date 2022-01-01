Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
