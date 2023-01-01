Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.