Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
