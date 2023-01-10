Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus
