This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
