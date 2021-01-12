Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.