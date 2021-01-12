This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
