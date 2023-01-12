 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

