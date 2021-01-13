This evening's outlook for Columbus: Becoming windy with showers developing later at night. Low 34F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
